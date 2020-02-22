|
|
William "Bill" R. Anderson
NORMAL - Mr. William R. "Bill" Anderson, 77, of Normal, Illinois, formerly of Knoxville, Illinois, died at 2:16 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.
He was born on February 23, 1942, in Galesburg to Howard Ray and Patricia Ann (Spore) Anderson. He married Peggy Jean Nelson in August of 1960. He later married Mary Theresa Knapp on June 13, 1981, in Galesburg. She survives.
Also surviving are his four children, Cindy Harwood of Galesburg, Doug (and Jan) Anderson of Knoxville, Michelle (and Jim) Power of Georgetown, Texas, and Aaron Anderson of Ottumwa, Iowa; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two uncles; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill was an Operating Engineer with Local #649 of 33 years and retired in March of 2004. He was the owner of Bill's Photography for several years. Then, in his retirement, he worked at East Port Marina and drove for Enterprise Rentals.
Cremation will be accorded. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the chapel.
Memorials may be made to the family to set up a William Anderson Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020