William R. "Randy" Fritz
WILLIAMSFIELD - William R. "Randy" Fritz, 70, of Williamsfield died at 10:12 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Cremation will be accorded. Visitation and an informal gathering with food and fellowship will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Dahinda United Methodist Church, 1739 Victoria St., Dahinda. Military rites by members of the Williamsfield American Legion will be held at 3:45 p.m.
Memorials can be directed to the Williamsfield Public Library or the Williamsfield Parks Association.
Rux Funeral Home in Williamsfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
Randy was born on April 7, 1949, in Galesburg, the son of Edward W. and M. Maxine (Rendleman) Fritz.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Collopy; and son, Andrew (Gwen Huls) Fritz of Dahinda, IL. Also surviving are a sister, Christine (Steven) Youngquist of Cameron, IL; and his extended family of aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Randy graduated from Galesburg High School in 1967, and then attended WIU in 1971 with a degree in political science. He later completed his Master's Degree from WIU in 1994. He served his country during the Viet Nam War with the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Chipola. He had worked doing sales for Galesburg Glass before taking a position as the high school social sciences teacher at Williamsfield High School. He taught classes at Carl Sandburg Community College, and through the college, taught at Hill Correctional Center. After retiring, he continued to teach dual credit classes at Williamsfield High School.
Randy was a Williamsfield Village board member from 1987 to 1997. He was the current president of the Williamsfield Public Library and served on the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and had worked with Jim Nowlan on a number of state issues. Randy loved to talk politics and was a founding member and active participant of the Voice of the Prairie. He often wrote a column for The Weekly Post. Randy also enjoyed traveling and going on European cruises with his wife and close friends. He was a 24-year kidney transplant recipient and strongly encouraged others to donate. A link for additional information is ilsos.gov/organdonorregistry.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019