1/
William R. "Bill" Holden
1954 - 2020
William "Bill" R. Holden
CHILLICOTHE - William "Bill" R. Holden, 66, of Chillicothe, passed away at 1:39 PM, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on January 20, 1954 at Chanute Air Force Base near Rantoul, IL to Paul and Beverly (Swartz) Holden. They preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded by with one son, Richard.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynda and Cari; one son, Jeffrey: two sisters, Diana and Karen; one brother, Michael; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
Bill had worked at a variety of jobs in Peoria and the surrounding area. He was a Marine Corp veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Cremation will be accorded. On-line condolences and tributes may be made at www.schmidthaller.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
