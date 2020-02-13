|
William "Bill" R. Slusser
PEORIA-William Robert 'Bill" Slusser, 86, of Metamora, passed away at 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2020 at the OSF Robert L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born December 27, 1933, in Aurora, Il. He married Eleanor Harriet Larsen on March 2, 1957 in Denver, CO.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Susan (Jerry) Miklavcic of Roanoke, IL; two sons Steven Slusser of Idaho, and James (Lori) Slusser of Ohio: daughter-in-law Cheri Slusser of Michigan and ten grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Lauren, Alex, Jeff, Jimmy, Jordan, Josh, Emily and Matthew; three great-grand children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 54 years, and his oldest son Robert.
Bill spent over 30 years volunteering in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he held many posts. He worked most recently at Joan's Trophy and Plaque Company as a laser operator and was Treasurer of Senior Saints of OSF Saint Francis and Mended Hearts. He was a past parish member of St Cecelia's, St. Peters Church, St. Bernard's and St. Mary's.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. with Burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Fr. James Pankiewicz will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020