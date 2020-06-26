William R. Whetstone
HANNA CITY - William R. Whetstone, 93, of Hanna City, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Kountryview assisted living facility in Hanna City, IL
He was born May 2, 1927 in Akin, IL to Oscar and Monnie (Summers) Whetstone. He married Hazel Lorene Summers in Franklin County IL. in 1947.
Surviving are: two daughters, Barbara (Robert) Bowton and Bernice (Val) Smith; one son, Dennis (Jama Lynn) Whetstone; five grandchildren, Allison Mae Smith, Todd William (Jenn) Smith, Luke A. (Kim) Bowton, Amanda M. Bowton, and James M. (Jeana) Whetstone; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Imogene Secretan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, four brothers, and six sisters.
William served in the U.S. Army during WW II and worked for Caterpillar Inc. in East Peoria 31 years before retiring in 1980.
Cremation will be accorded and there will be no services. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.