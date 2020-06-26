William R. Whetstone
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Whetstone
HANNA CITY - William R. Whetstone, 93, of Hanna City, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Kountryview assisted living facility in Hanna City, IL
He was born May 2, 1927 in Akin, IL to Oscar and Monnie (Summers) Whetstone. He married Hazel Lorene Summers in Franklin County IL. in 1947.
Surviving are: two daughters, Barbara (Robert) Bowton and Bernice (Val) Smith; one son, Dennis (Jama Lynn) Whetstone; five grandchildren, Allison Mae Smith, Todd William (Jenn) Smith, Luke A. (Kim) Bowton, Amanda M. Bowton, and James M. (Jeana) Whetstone; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Imogene Secretan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, four brothers, and six sisters.
William served in the U.S. Army during WW II and worked for Caterpillar Inc. in East Peoria 31 years before retiring in 1980.
Cremation will be accorded and there will be no services. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.schmidthaller.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved