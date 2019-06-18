|
William "Mike" Ramage
WASHINGTON - William "Mike" Ramage, 75, of Washington, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 9:03 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
Born February 13, 1944, in Ottawa, IL, to the late William G. and Lillian I. (Angelo) Ramage, Mike was raised in Peoria and attended St. Boniface Grade School and Manual High School.
After high school, Mike enlisted in the US Army from 1964-1967. He served at Fort Knox before serving in Viet Nam, where he was stationed at the time of his father's death in 1966, and returned to stateside to finish his enlistment as an only surviving son. Following his service, Mike was employed at Keystone Wire Mill and also worked part-time at the Civic Center and Goodwill Industries.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Richard; sister, Beverly; and several aunts and uncles.
Surviving are his sister, Cheryll (Rick) Kelly of Washington; nieces, Jennifer (Nick) Miller, Heather (Mat) Harrison and Kendal (Rob) Stecken; nephew, Jeff (Cindy) Suddeth; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and one very special cousin, Carolyn (Charles) Beddingfield.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial of ashes will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice or a .
The family would like to thank the staff at Farmington Country Manor for the care and friendship shown to both Mike and his family though this time.
Mike's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019