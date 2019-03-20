|
William Ramsey Wheeler
DUNLAP - The Rev. William Ramsey Wheeler, 86, husband of Darlene, formerly of Dunlap, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY, while surrounded by the loving care of his wife and family.
Affectionately known as "Father Bill" by his parishioners, he was born in Utica, NY, on March 29, 1932, son of Everett J. Wheeler Sr. and Marjorie Spice Wheeler. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy, with the Class of 1950, continuing his education attending Utica College of Syracuse University, graduating with a Bachelor degree in Chemistry.
From August of 1955 until his honorable discharge in August of 1957, Mr. Wheeler served his country in the U.S. Army, working with guided missiles in Mundeline, IL.
On November 23, 1957, William was united in marriage to Darlene Benson at Grace Episcopal Church in Utica.
For many years, Bill was employed by the Alcoa Corporation in its plastic production products division in Richmond, IN. He then accepted a position as Production Superintendent - Plastics, with HC Products Co. in Princeville, IL. While employed in Princeville, the Wheelers lived in Dunlap, IL. Over the course of his long career in plastics building products, Mr. Wheeler received two Alcoa Technical Award patents. While residing in Richmond, IN, Mr. Wheeler was a member and President of the National Jaycees (1966-67), and while living in Peoria, IL, he was President of the Plastics and Vinyl Siding Institute.
Along with his wife, Darlene, and his family, Mr. Wheeler's Episcopal faith was a center point of his life. While living in Dunlap, Mr. Wheeler was ordained a deacon of the Episcopal Church at St. Paul's Cathedral in Peoria, IL, (1986) and served as a deacon for twenty-one years, concluding his diaconate service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lowville, NY.
Following his retirement, deacon Wheeler continued his religious studies and was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church by the Most Reverend William Love, Bishop of the Albany Diocese of Episcopal Churches, at Grace Episcopal Church in Mohawk, NY (2007). Rev. Wheeler served as priest at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lowville, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Constableville, St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Port Leyden and Grace Episcopal Church in Mohawk.
In addition to his wife of sixty-one years, Reverend Wheeler is survived by his son, David Wheeler; a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Wheeler Morris (Daniel); two grandchildren, Danielle and Jacob Morris; one great-granddaughter Addison; two sisters, Marjorie Larlee and Ellen Wheeler; one brother, Jon Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Everett, Nancy Gay, Robert and Richard.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12 noon at Trinity Episcopal Church, Schuyler St., Boonville. Interment will be in the Spring at the Boonville Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service, followed by luncheon in the Parish Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Resident Activities Fund, 232 Academy St., Boonville, NY 13309; Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box #151, Boonville, NY 13309; Grace Episcopal Church in Utica; or Grace Episcopal Church in Mohawk.
Fr. Bill's arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019