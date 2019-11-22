Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
View Map
William Ripper


1926 - 2019
William Ripper Obituary
William Ripper
CANTON - William Junior Ripper, 93, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
He was born on March 8, 1926 to Phillip and Lillian (Weyrich) Ripper. He married Melba Colleen Brush in 1957. She preceded him in death along with his sister, Ruby Umbarger and his parents. He is survived by one daughter, Joanne Ripper, Springfield and two sons, Jim (Jackie) Ripper of Edelstein and Joel (Darinda) Ripper of White Heath. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Haley Aubrey, Jonathan Ripper, Jason Ripper, and Adam Ripper, as well as nephews, nieces and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton with a funeral to follow on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.
Memorials may be made to Fulton County Humane Society or to The Art Without Boundaries Association.
To view William's video tribute or to leave online condolences please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
