William Ripper
CANTON - William Junior Ripper, 93, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
He was born on March 8, 1926 to Phillip and Lillian (Weyrich) Ripper. He married Melba Colleen Brush in 1957. She preceded him in death along with his sister, Ruby Umbarger and his parents. He is survived by one daughter, Joanne Ripper, Springfield and two sons, Jim (Jackie) Ripper of Edelstein and Joel (Darinda) Ripper of White Heath. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Haley Aubrey, Jonathan Ripper, Jason Ripper, and Adam Ripper, as well as nephews, nieces and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton with a funeral to follow on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.
Memorials may be made to Fulton County Humane Society or to The Art Without Boundaries Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019