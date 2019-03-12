William "Bill" Roberts

PEORIA - William H. "Bill" Roberts, age 90, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Bill was born on July 25, 1928, in Bardstown, KY, a son of Ora X. and Effie A. (Hutchins) Roberts. He married Mary "Tillie" Settles on May 20, 1947, in Bardstown. She preceded him in death in January of 1981 in Peoria.

He was also preceded in death by three grandchildren and one daughter-in-law.

He is survived by two daughters, Janis Schipper of Nutley, NJ, and Paula (Bill) Myers of East Peoria; and three sons, William H. (Nancy, deceased) Roberts Jr. of Algonquin, IL, John A. (Mary Jo) Roberts of Peoria and Jim (Carla) Roberts of Peoria. He is also survived by two brothers, Charles and George M. Roberts; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Bill could fix or repair anything and was active and splitting wood well in to his 80s. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, with recitation of the rosary at 6:45 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Mark's, with a half hour prior visitation. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.

Memorials in Bill's name may be made to St. Mark's Parish.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary