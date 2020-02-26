Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rohwedder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rohwedder


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Rohwedder Obituary
William Rohwedder
PEORIA - William Rohwedder of Peoria passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Proctor Hospice Care.
Bill was born on June 15, 1932, in Mineola, NY, to Alma Thieling and John C. Rohwedder. His only brother was killed during service in World War II.
Bill received his BS, MS, and PhD in chemistry from LeHigh University. He retired after many years as a mass spectroscopist at the USDA lab in Peoria. Bill lived a life of the mind, reading extensively and even building his own first computer. He was a generous contributor of his skills to Common Place and a benefactor to many programs for the education of lower income children.
Bill is survived by a cousin, Eleanor Bornholdt of Newport News, VA. His friends, Nancy and Henry Rakoff, express great appreciation to his devoted caregivers, Brandy, Connie, Miranda, Alexia, Andrea, Crystal, Tiffany and Jody.
Bill was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, where private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the church's Leadership Development Fund or a .
Online condolences may be sent to Bill's friends at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -