William Rohwedder
PEORIA - William Rohwedder of Peoria passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Proctor Hospice Care.
Bill was born on June 15, 1932, in Mineola, NY, to Alma Thieling and John C. Rohwedder. His only brother was killed during service in World War II.
Bill received his BS, MS, and PhD in chemistry from LeHigh University. He retired after many years as a mass spectroscopist at the USDA lab in Peoria. Bill lived a life of the mind, reading extensively and even building his own first computer. He was a generous contributor of his skills to Common Place and a benefactor to many programs for the education of lower income children.
Bill is survived by a cousin, Eleanor Bornholdt of Newport News, VA. His friends, Nancy and Henry Rakoff, express great appreciation to his devoted caregivers, Brandy, Connie, Miranda, Alexia, Andrea, Crystal, Tiffany and Jody.
Bill was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, where private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the church's Leadership Development Fund or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020