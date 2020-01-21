Home

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
(309) 467-2423
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Washington, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
More Obituaries for William Ruder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ruder Sr.


1933 - 2020
William Ruder Sr. Obituary
William Ruder Sr.
EUREKA - William A. "Bill" Ruder Sr., 86, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, IL.
He was born on July 8, 1933, in Lowpoint, IL, a son of Reynold and Frances Elbert Ruder. He married Lynnette M. Hodel on March 21, 1975, in Eureka, IL. She passed away on September 10, 2016.
Survivors include his children, William Ruder Jr. of Waterloo, IA, Phyllis (Dick) Hermann of Fort Myers, FL, Brad (Esteline) Ruder of Crossville, TN, Bruce (Teresa) Ruder of Eureka, Bryant (Joanie) Ruder of East Peoria, Patty Bonczkowski of Deer Creek, Brent Ruder of Plainfield, CT, Scott (Gena) Thompson of Eureka, Douglas Thompson of Edwardsville, IL, and Jeffrey (Suzi) Thompson of Roanoke; one sister, Ellen (Jay) Mitchell of St. Louis, MO; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.
Bill served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Metamora, IL, and the American Legion Post #466 in Eureka.
Bill was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, where a memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. Father John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., before the services at the church on Friday. Cremation will be accorded. Burial will follow the services at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, where military rites will be accorded at the grave.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, IL, or Ronald McDonald House in Peoria.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
