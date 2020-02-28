Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
William S. Taggart Sr.


1942 - 2020
William S. Taggart Sr. Obituary
William S. Taggart Sr.
PEORIA — William S. Taggart Sr., 77, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:40 AM at his home.
Born September 3, 1942 in Peoria to Robert and Mary Murphy Taggart, he married Linda Peterson on October 31, 1970 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Peoria.
She survives along with one son, William (Kristie) Taggart Jr. of Peoria; one daughter, Tammy (Michael) Thurman of Cape Coral, FL.; six grandchildren, Connor, and Logan Thurman, Jennica, Drew, Camryn and Brynn Taggart. One brother, Robert (Lois) Taggart of Bartonville.
William was a machinist for Rohn Industry for over 25 years.
He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, St. Jude Knights of Columbus, where he received his 50 year honorary pin. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, NASCAR, and the Chicago Bears.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with Deacon Lou Tomlianovich officiating.
A visitation will be from 4:30 until the time of service at 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S. or for masses in Bill's memory.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
