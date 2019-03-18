|
William Simmons
PEORIA - William Dwight Simmons, 82, of Radom, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, at 5:17 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019.
William was born on December 22, 1936, in Centralia, IL, to the late Dwight and Myrtle Simmons. He married Shirley L. Sims on November 8, 1968, in Peoria, IL, and she survives his passing.
Bill graduated from Centralia High School in 1955, after which he joined the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #1. Bill enjoyed working with his hands, from customizing motorcycles to home improvement. He was a hard-working family man who loved to travel, fish and hunt. Wherever he lived, from Golden Acres to Radom, Bill and Shirley's home has always been the heart of the family.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Simmons of Radom, IL; daughter, Tina (Fred) Fleming; grandson, Wyatt Martin; nephew, Andy (Monica) Simmons and Tyson, Trey and Mitchell and families; nieces, Tina (Terry) Rabeneau and Debbie (Greg) Sherlock and Danny Joe and Blake Pherigo and families; nephew, Allen Brooks; nephew, Rod (Annette) Simmons and children; niece, Bunny Moore and daughters; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; his nephew, Todd Brooks and his wife, Charlotte; and his nephew, Brandon Edenburn.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a Special Intentions mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Radom, IL, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 5 p.m. There will also be a service on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Bible Baptist Church, 9707 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL, with Pastor Terry Rowell officiating. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Peoria Pizza Works.
Memorials in his honor may be made to and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019