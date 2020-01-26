|
|
William Stephen Brewster
PEORIA - William Stephen Brewster, age 74, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born on January 28, 1945, to Catherine Janssen Brewster and Benjamin Dennison Brewster Jr. Bill graduated from Peoria High School and Bradley University, then accepted a job at Caterpillar, where he remained for thirty-five years. His career in Accounting, Auditing and Financial Services spanned various Peoria facilities, Mentor, OH, Lafayette, IN, Belgium and England.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Sheila (Valentine) Brewster; three children, Mary (Nadine Stark) Brewster of Sun Lakes, AZ, William Stephen (Bridget) Brewster Jr. of Darien, IL, and Benjamin Dennison (Julie) Brewster III of Peoria; five grandchildren, Hannah Henryka, William Stephen III, Tyler William, Matthew Frederick and Grace Valentine; and one sister, Rebecca Fay of Peoria, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Brewster; and sister, Anne Christiansen.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed a number of years at their Minnesota cottage, fishing, boating, woodworking, biking and, especially, watching the grandchildren learn to water ski and catch their first fish.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial mass will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6001 N. University St., Peoria, IL, with a visitation one hour prior to the services.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Rt. 91 in Peoria, the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or the .
You may view Bill's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020