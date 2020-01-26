Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
6001 N. University St.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
6001 N. University St.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brewster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stephen Brewster


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stephen Brewster Obituary
William Stephen Brewster
PEORIA - William Stephen Brewster, age 74, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born on January 28, 1945, to Catherine Janssen Brewster and Benjamin Dennison Brewster Jr. Bill graduated from Peoria High School and Bradley University, then accepted a job at Caterpillar, where he remained for thirty-five years. His career in Accounting, Auditing and Financial Services spanned various Peoria facilities, Mentor, OH, Lafayette, IN, Belgium and England.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Sheila (Valentine) Brewster; three children, Mary (Nadine Stark) Brewster of Sun Lakes, AZ, William Stephen (Bridget) Brewster Jr. of Darien, IL, and Benjamin Dennison (Julie) Brewster III of Peoria; five grandchildren, Hannah Henryka, William Stephen III, Tyler William, Matthew Frederick and Grace Valentine; and one sister, Rebecca Fay of Peoria, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Brewster; and sister, Anne Christiansen.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed a number of years at their Minnesota cottage, fishing, boating, woodworking, biking and, especially, watching the grandchildren learn to water ski and catch their first fish.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial mass will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6001 N. University St., Peoria, IL, with a visitation one hour prior to the services.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Rt. 91 in Peoria, the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or the .
You may view Bill's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -