William "Bill" Taghan Jr.


1934 - 2019
William "Bill" Taghan Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Taghan Jr.
PEORIA HEIGHTS - William "Bill" Taghan Jr., 85, of Peoria Heights passed away at 11:43 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on January 15, 1934, in Peoria, a son of William H. Sr. and Elizabeth (Uhauss) Taghan. Bill married Sondra Mixell on March 19, 1960, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Randy (fiancé, Jennifer Elliott) Taghan of Peoria, Jerry (Janet) Taghan of St. Petersburg, FL, Danny (Diann) Taghan of Peoria and Denny Taghan of O'Fallon, MO; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Taghan of McNairy, TN, and Kay Taghan of Peoria; four brothers, Eugene (Donna) Taghan of East Peoria, Mike Taghan and James (Sharon) Taghan, both of Washington, and Archie (Pat) Taghan of Lehigh Acres, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, George, Norman, Johnny and Willie; and two sisters, Susie and Shirley.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Division.
He worked as a painter for Toledo, Peoria & Western Railroad for 20 years. He previously served as president of the TP&W Local #769 for many years.
Bill and Sondra attended Northwoods Community Church in Peoria, where his funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the church. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Heights Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made to the family in Bill's name at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
