William Todd Hermann

PEORIA - William Todd Hermann, age 61, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Peoria, IL.

Todd was born on September 29, 1957, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to William Lee and Rachel Frances (Wallenfang) Hermann. They survive. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Lana Jean Hermann; his two daughters, Katherine Chanel Hermann and Lauren Brianne Hermann; his son, William Bleu Hermann; and his granddaughter, Holta Capri Saliji, all of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are his two sisters, Tami Marie Hermann of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Tara Lynn Powers (Bob) of Dunlap, IL; and his brother, Timothy Benjamin Hermann of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are his niece, Morgan Rianne Smith of Dunlap, IL; and his nephew, Benjamin Lee Hermann of Altamonte Springs, FL.

Todd loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family in their Canada home, which he helped build. He enjoyed watching the Northern Lights and a good thunderstorm. Todd was an exceptionally skilled woodworker and taxidermist and was a self-employed carpenter in the Peoria area.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials, in Todd's name, may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries or South Side Mission.

