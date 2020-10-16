1/1
William V. "Bill" Lucas Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" V. Lucas Jr.
MORTON - William "Bill" V. Lucas Jr., 90, of Morton passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Aperion Care Morton Villa of natural causes after testing negative for COVID 19.
He was born October 2, 1930 in Detroit, MI to William V. and Anne T. Brank Lucas Sr.
He married Challis C. Keller on November 17, 1950 in Peoria; she preceded him in death October 14, 2012. His parents; sister, Ruth Heimbecker; brother-in-law, Lee Heimbecker and sister-in-law, Joyce Ercegovich also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Yvonne) Lucas of Morton, Mark (Robin) Lucas of Morton, Marta (Tony Lynn) Lucas of Morton; grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Lucas of Lafayette, IN, Ashley (Donald) Smith of Morton, Matthew (Kati) Lucas of Morton; great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Kaleb, Kaylee, Jarett, Kylie, Mya and Karli. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ed (Dee) Ercegovich of Bettendorf, IA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for Caterpillar for 50 years, retiring in 1999. He was a born again Christian and a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He was an elder in the church and he also volunteered in communications at the church. Bill attended Grace Church in Morton later in life. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed talking about his Lithuanian roots. He loved antique collecting and cars. He liked dogs and doing crossword puzzles.
Cremation has been accorded and private family services will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Mid Illinois

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved