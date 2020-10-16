William "Bill" V. Lucas Jr.
MORTON - William "Bill" V. Lucas Jr., 90, of Morton passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Aperion Care Morton Villa of natural causes after testing negative for COVID 19.
He was born October 2, 1930 in Detroit, MI to William V. and Anne T. Brank Lucas Sr.
He married Challis C. Keller on November 17, 1950 in Peoria; she preceded him in death October 14, 2012. His parents; sister, Ruth Heimbecker; brother-in-law, Lee Heimbecker and sister-in-law, Joyce Ercegovich also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Yvonne) Lucas of Morton, Mark (Robin) Lucas of Morton, Marta (Tony Lynn) Lucas of Morton; grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Lucas of Lafayette, IN, Ashley (Donald) Smith of Morton, Matthew (Kati) Lucas of Morton; great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Kaleb, Kaylee, Jarett, Kylie, Mya and Karli. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ed (Dee) Ercegovich of Bettendorf, IA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for Caterpillar for 50 years, retiring in 1999. He was a born again Christian and a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He was an elder in the church and he also volunteered in communications at the church. Bill attended Grace Church in Morton later in life. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed talking about his Lithuanian roots. He loved antique collecting and cars. He liked dogs and doing crossword puzzles.
Cremation has been accorded and private family services will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com