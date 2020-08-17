William Vermillion
MORTON - William "Bill" Vermillion, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Morton.
He was born on July 11, 1935, in Neoga, Ill., to parents, Earl and Blanch (Farmer) Vermillion. He married Lily Bland in 1957.
Surviving are his wife, Lily Vermillion of Morton; his sons, Ryan Vermillion of Peoria and Mitch (Sarah) Vermillion of Herriman, Utah; two grandchildren, Spencer and Hannah; his brother, Earl "Ted" Vermillion of Pekin; and his sister, Linda (Bob) Hindhal of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by one son, Scott, in 1994; and three siblings, Jay Winkler, Raymond Vermillion and Imogene Lehman.
Bill graduated from East Peoria High School in 1953. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for more than 42 years, last working in the general office in the benefits department, retiring in 1995. He served in the Peoria Air National Guard from 1956 to 1964.
Bill was a wonderful family man and a loving father.
He was an avid golfer and was a stout Saint Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Bill enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with his wife and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with the Rev. Doug Habegger officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed during the service.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, 1641 Broadway St., Pekin IL 61554, in William's name.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
