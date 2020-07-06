William W. DeLap
METAMORA - William W. DeLap, 84, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on June 25, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to Harold and Mae (Long) DeLap. He married Charlene L. "Chuck" Bundy on January 28, 1961, in Metamora. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Russell (Margie) DeLap and Rodger (Sherri) DeLap, both of Metamora; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gerald "Butch" (Marian) DeLap and Milton "Curly" (Paulette) DeLap, both of Metamora, Marilyn Fuchs of Chillicothe and Jeanette Washburn and Evelyn "Susie" DeLap, both of Metamora.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rhonda Dingley; granddaughter, Corinne; brother, Ronald; infant sister, Joyce; and sister, Judith Bundy.
Bill had worked for Bemis Co., Inc. for 38 years, last working as a supervisor for 18 years, prior to his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the 20 Year Club at Bemis. Bill was a past stock car driver in the Metamora area and enjoyed all aspects of racing, especially watching his two sons race. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, with Pastor Steve Carr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emergency 116 Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 36, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.