William W. Hawkinson


1946 - 2019
William W. Hawkinson Obituary
William W. Hawkinson
WASHINGTON - William W. Hawkinson, 73, of Washington, IL, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on September 19, 1946, in Galesburg, IL, to James and Beverly Walton Hawkinson. William married Joyce A. Robinson on July 22, 1972, in Kewanee, IL.
Surviving William are his wife; three children, Deborah Martin of Washington, Daniel (Alissa) Hawkinson of Tremont and Elizabeth (Benjamin) Reeder of Washington; and twelve grandchildren, Alex, Will, Claire, Trista, Tim, Ty, Josiah, Noah, Abigail, Karis, Dylan and Penelope. Also surviving are his sister, Ann (Dary) Soutar of Knoxville, TN; and brother-in-law, Bob Cochrane of Bolingbrook, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
William was an architect at Kenyon and Associates for 42 years.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Bethany Community Church in Washington, IL. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at The Wilton Mortuary, and an hour before the service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place in Glendale Cemetery, following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethany Community Church Building Fund, 27265 Dutch Lane, Washington, IL 61571; Peoria Rescue Mission, 601 S.W. Adams, Peoria, IL 61652; or OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
