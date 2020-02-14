Home

PEKIN - William W. Jones, 66, of Pekin, IL passed away at 10:15pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Pekin Hospital.
He was born on June 18, 1953, in Chicago the son of the late Herschel and Castell Chambers Jones. He married Marie A. Rogers on September 12, 1975 in Waukegan, IL
Surviving are his wife, four daughters Dana (Bradley) Dotson of Orlando, FL, Ryan McVay of Pekin, Tara (Mike) Schmick of Pekin and Andrea (Ryan) Simpson of East Peoria along with 6 grandchildren and. three great grandchildren. Further surviving are one brother Roy Jones of Lombard, IL.
He worked for Evoniks Industries in Mapleton, IL for 36 years retiring in 2016. Bill was a member of Days of Grace Fellowship in Morton for many years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 4:30pm, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Days of Grace Fellowship Church, 273 E Queenwood Rd, in Morton. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to the . To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
