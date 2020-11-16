William W. Leppin

PEORIA - Reverend William W. Leppin, 73, of Huntley, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

William was born on September 10, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to Arthur and Evelyn Leppin. He was a graduate of Richwoods High School (1965) and Illinois Wesleyan University (1969). In 1965, he met Marsha Ann Leppin on a blind date and they were married in 1969. After graduating from the Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Illinois (1973), William began his 41-year career in the Illinois Great Rivers Conference as a Methodist minister. He pastored churches throughout central Illinois, including congregations in Quincy, Bloomington, Colchester, Washington, Jacksonville and Centralia. In 2011, he retired from the Dwight United Methodist Church and moved to Huntley, Illinois, to be near his children and grandchildren. Bill enjoyed model trains, the Sunday comics and spending time with his wife of 51 years, Marsha.

He is survived by Marsha Leppin of Huntley, Illinois; his two sons, Jason (Annie) Leppin of South Elgin and Aaron (Sheila Finnerty) Leppin of Arlington Heights; and his two granddaughters, Isabel and Lucy. He is also survived by his sisters, Belinda (Bill) Harrell of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Debra Leppin of Conway, Arkansas.

Due to current Covid 19 concerns, a memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed towards The Preacher's Aid Society, PO BOX 19207, Springfield, Illinois 62794.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store