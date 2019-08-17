|
William Walker
PEORIA - Dr. William J. Walker, 74, of Peoria, IL, passed away at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton, WI, on Monday, August 12, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. William was born on November, 1, 1944, in Peoria to Harold W. and Geraldine G. Walker. He graduated from Peoria High School and received his undergraduate degree from Western Illinois University. He received an M.A. from the University of Washington-Seattle, and his Ph.D from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. William was a Fulbright Scholar and studied at Heidelberg University and the Goethe Institute in Germany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War.
William was a Professor of foreign languages at Bradley University for many years and served as the Chairman of the Foreign Language Department. He served as an advisor to many foreign students during that time. He also volunteered as a teacher of English as a second language for Vietnamese immigrants and Hispanic children.
William is survived by his brother, John Walker (Susan Arthur) of Madison, WI; a nephew, Jason Walker (Paula), and great-nephews, Nathan and Zachary Walker, of Sun Prairie, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Walker; sister-in-law, Cheryl Kessel Walker; and nephew, Bryan Walker.
At William's request, there will be no services. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date.
Memorials to William can be made in his memory to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019