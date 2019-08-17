Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Walker Obituary
William Walker
PEORIA - Dr. William J. Walker, 74, of Peoria, IL, passed away at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton, WI, on Monday, August 12, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. William was born on November, 1, 1944, in Peoria to Harold W. and Geraldine G. Walker. He graduated from Peoria High School and received his undergraduate degree from Western Illinois University. He received an M.A. from the University of Washington-Seattle, and his Ph.D from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. William was a Fulbright Scholar and studied at Heidelberg University and the Goethe Institute in Germany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War.
William was a Professor of foreign languages at Bradley University for many years and served as the Chairman of the Foreign Language Department. He served as an advisor to many foreign students during that time. He also volunteered as a teacher of English as a second language for Vietnamese immigrants and Hispanic children.
William is survived by his brother, John Walker (Susan Arthur) of Madison, WI; a nephew, Jason Walker (Paula), and great-nephews, Nathan and Zachary Walker, of Sun Prairie, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Walker; sister-in-law, Cheryl Kessel Walker; and nephew, Bryan Walker.
At William's request, there will be no services. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date.
Memorials to William can be made in his memory to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.