William "Oldman" Wallis Sr.
PEKIN — William Lloyd "Oldman" Wallis Sr., 73, of Pekin passed away at 2:15 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home. He was formerly of West Peoria.
Born January 7, 1946, in Peoria to Jesse and Barbara (Baldwin) Wallis, he married Mary Ann Wilson on January 17, 1963, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, William "Wilbur" (Linda) Wallis Jr. of Rantoul and Chuck (Brandi) Wallis of Pekin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Elam of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Jim and Sue Wallis.
Bill worked as the maintenance coordinator at Riverview Retirement Community in East Peoria for 23 years, retiring in 2008.
Oldman enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He was an avid disc golf promoter since 1993. He traveled the country promoting disc golf and found great joy in volunteering at major tournaments.
He received many awards for his love of the sport which include the 2007 Brent Hambrick Tournament Director of the Year, 2012 Volunteer of the Year, 2017 Eagle Club Membership (one of only three awarded), 2019 Illinois Disc Golf Hall of Fame and Peoria Frisbee Club JD Spirit Award.
Per Bill's wishes, his body has been donated to medical science. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Disc Golf Foundation, IDGC-Wildwood Park, 3828 Dogwood Lane, Appling, GA 30802-3012, or UnityPoint Hospice, 221 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61636.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019