Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Bushnell, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Prairie City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Weber


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Weber Obituary
William Weber
BUSHNELL – William B. "Bill" Weber, 93, formerly of Bushnell, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his residence in Canton.
He was born on September 9, 1926, in Bushnell to William and Veronica (Carley) Weber.
He married Patricia Varner on October 25, 1974, in Galesburg. She survives.
Bill worked as a Research Engineer for Caterpillar Tractor Company from 1951 until 1984. He served on the State Board for the Illinois Audubon Society and was a Honorary Historian of the Civil War performing research and conducting presentations. He was of the Catholic Faith.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Bushnell. Burial will immediately follow the mass, at the Prairie City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Bernard's Church or to Western Prairie Audubon Society.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.
To leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now