William Williams
HENRY - William J. "Bill" Williams, Sr., 79, of Henry, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020, 10:00 am at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
Visitation will be Monday June 1, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St. Henry. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am. Deacon Robert Murphy will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Henry, where military rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago.
Bill was born August 7, 1940 in Sparland, Illinois to James and Alice (Dykes) Williams. He was raised by a foster or "second mother", Irene McClusky from about the age of six till leaving for the Navy. He married Norma Buser on December 21, 1963 at St. Patrick's Church, Camp Grove, IL. She survives in Henry.
Also surviving are his children, William J. (Corlyn) William, Jr., Norridge, and Susan (David) Bogatitus, of Henry, three grandchildren, Sophia, Todd, and Dixie and one sister, Carol Raines.
His parents, one brother, Lawrence Williams, and a grandson, Scott Williams, preceded him in death.
Bill was a member of St. Mary's Church. He had served his country in the United States Navy, serving in the Bay of Pigs, Cuba. He was very proud of his service and spoke of it often. He traveled extensively with the Navy seeing many places and countries. He was stationed in Washington DC, in the ceremonial service.
Bill retired in 1994 from Caterpillar Tractor Company as a welder and a driver, lastly working at the Mossville plant building K-9.
He was a member of the Lacon American Legion, Post #0593a Lifelong member of the Lacon Mason Lodge # 61, the Caterpillar Retirees Club and in his youth was an Eagle Scout.
He will be remembered for love of the outdoors, fishing with his grandchildren, playing golf, being a great storyteller and spending time with family. He never knew a stranger, always being able and willing to talk to just about anyone.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.