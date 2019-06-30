|
William Willis
PEKIN - William "Billy" Clinton Willis, 36, of Pekin passed away at 8:05 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
He was born on January 23, 1983, to Ralph Clinton and Christine Ales. He married Virginia Lee St. Dennis on November 16, 2008, and she survives. He loved his wife dearly, as well as their fur-babies, especially Tigger.
Also surviving are his mother and step-father, Christine (Robert) Bruninga of Pekin; one brother, Johnny (Sharon) Hall of Queens Creek, AZ; one niece, Christa Hall of Queens Creek, AZ; his mother and step-father-in-law, Matt and Theresa Rendleman of Pekin; and one brother-in-law, David St. Dennis of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Willis.
Billy was currently working at Ambit Energy in Pekin.
He was a member of Zion Baptist Church and River of Life Church, both in Pekin, and a member of War Room Men's Ministries.
He was a faithful servant to the Lord and loved helping his church. He loved helping others so much, that he was a tissue donor.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastors Charles Everly and Mike Forbis will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Virginia Willis or Zion Baptist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 30 to July 2, 2019