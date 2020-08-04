William "Bill" Wylie
WASHINGTON - William "Bill" Wylie, 63, of Washington, passed away at his parents home at 12:10 am Monday, August 3, 2020.
He was born April 18, 1957 in Peoria to William Albert Donald and Shirley Ann Kujawa Wylie. He married Janet Kay Gustaveson in Washington on September 20, 1975. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2013.
Surviving are his parents of Washington; two daughters, Audrey Wylie of Washington, Jennifer (Jason) Frame of Washington; five grandchildren, Jordan, Madelyn, Austin, Jacob, Hannah; sister, Deborah (Ed) Hoyle of Delavan; and brother, Charles Dean Wylie of Washington.
Bill graduated from Washington Community High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of the State of New York. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Downes, USS Mississippi, USS Enterprise, and USS Carl Vinson, retiring from the military in 1995 after 20 years of service. He then worked at Prairie Farms in Peoria for 21 years before retiring.
A funeral service with face coverings and social distancing will be held at 6pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington with Pastor Jason Shults officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service on Thursday, from 4 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local animal rescue or to a charity of donor's choice.
