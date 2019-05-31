|
|
Willidene Stahl
PRINCEVILLE - Willidene Martin Alexander Stahl, 97, born June 25, 1921 to Charles and Naomi (Wilkinson) Martin, passed away on April 2, 2019. Willidene is survived by one sister, Virginia Martin Schneider of Princeville. Her parents, brothers Leo and Duane and sister Irma (Bill) Tucker preceded her in death. Her husband, Earl, of 48 years passed away on October 21, 2016.
Willidene is also survived by children Linda (Robert) Alexander Fruin of Redding, CA; Terry (Janet) Alexander of Phoenix, AZ; Larry (Sherry) Alexander of Glendale, AZ and Dixie (Bill) Alexander Voss of Shell Knob, MO along with many grand & great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Willy was a life-long resident of the rural Princeville and Wyoming areas and enjoyed mastering embroidery creations, tending her flowers and tracking the wild birds! Rest in peace dear soul.
A graveside service for Willidene and Earl will be held on June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Streitmatter Cemetery in rural Princeville. All are welcome to attend. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019