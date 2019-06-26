|
Willie Eugene Hill
PEORIA - Willie Eugene Hill, 71, of Peoria passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. at the OSF Richard Owens L. Hospice Home.
He was born in Sandhill, MS, on July 14, 1947, to Johnny Willus Hill and Frances Lee Taylor. They preceded him in passing. Willie married the love of his life, Lenora Hill, on April 1, 1969. She survives.
He retired from Caterpillar, where he worked diligently for 30 years.
Willie was a lover of fishing, sports cars (especially Mustangs), the Dallas Cowboys and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Lenora Hill, he leaves to cherish his most precious memories, one son, Steve (Christi) Hill of Peoria; three daughters, Cynthia (Nathaniel) Jones of Caseyville, IL, Stacie (Dr. James) Sutton of St. Louis, MO, and Felecia Hill of Peoria; two brothers, Pastor Carlester (Olivia) Hill and Jimmie Hill, both of Peoria; two sisters, Etta Jean Rideout of Sandhill, MS, and Bobbie (Vernon) Middleton of Canton, MS; five beloved grandchildren; and a host of family and friend whom loved him dearly.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. James Sutton Pastor of Walk In Truth Christian Fellowship Church in St. Louis, MO, will officiate. Willie will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019