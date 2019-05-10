|
Willie J. Carson
PEORIA HEIGHTS – Willie James Carson, 79, of Peoria Heights, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Ochsner Health Center of Kenner, LA.
Willie was born on May 12, 1939, in Natchez, MS, to Columbus and Sally (Bass) Carson. He married Stella M. Martin on August 23, 1963 in Louisiana.
Willie was a steel worker for 33 years at Keystone Steel and Wire and loved every second. Willie was baptized at St. Thomas Church, where he also volunteered for church events alongside his wife. He enjoyed his bowling leagues and fishing. Willie was a charismatic man who was easy going and enjoyed his social life, whether it was bowling or fishing with friends or just hanging out at his local tavern. He also loved a good backyard BBQ and down-home blues. Willie cherished his lifelong friendships with Jack Pio, Jesse King and Ronnie Doan. He took pride in his home and would bend over backwards for his neighbors who became like family.
Willie is survived by his daughter, Wanda Carson; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Willie was preceded in death by Stella M. Carson, his wife of 55 years, on July 4, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bill, James, Henry and AJ; and his sisters, Eloise, Alice, Willa Mae and Lily.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019