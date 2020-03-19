|
Willie L. "Sweetie" Leggins
PEORIA - Willie L. "Sweetie" Leggins, 61, of Peoria, passed away at 8:11 a.m. on March 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria. Willie was born September 30, 1958 in Peoria to Provinne & Esther Lee (Carpenter) Leggins.
Willie was notorious for her infectious smile and dimples, she had a personality of fire, she loved watching "Lifetime" movies, cooking and Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She open heart and home to anyone. She was a foster parent for over 30 years.
Willie is survived by five sons, Marvin McShan, Jason McShan, Marcus Bonds, Frankie White Jr., Freddie Robinson all of Peoria. Four daughters, Simone McShan, Angel McShan, Ajeena McShan and Jarissa McShan all of Peoria; one brother, Phillip Leggins of Peoria; four sisters, May Murphy of Fort Worth, TX, Lorraine Rhoades of Peoria, Brenda (Jemal) Joseph of Denver, CO, Martha (Kevin) Young of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Dorothy Robinson of Greenville, Mississippi, twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Willie is also survived by a special companion Don Cross, cousin Charlene Madlock and a host of family and friends.
Willie's private service will be held March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Pastor Richard Hammonds will officiate. Interment will take place at Parkview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to T.W. Colonial Chapel in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020