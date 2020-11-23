Willie L. Thompson

PEORIA - Willie L. Thompson, 77, of Peoria departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was born on September 3, 1943, in Marianna, Ark., to Russell Thompson and Ethel Mae Williams. They preceded him in death. He was blessed to live 77 years on this earth as a son, brother and father. He was a dedicated member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Willie retired from Caterpillar of Peoria as a cutter for 14 years. Willie loved hard. He loved traveling, working on cars, fishing, dancing and spending time with his family. Willie loved everyone with his whole heart. Willie had a comical personality, kids really loved him, he was an amazing Father to all his children. Willie was a good man to some and Hero to others. He was and will always and forever be loved.

Willie leaves to cherish his precious memory, two sons, Daryl (Sharon) McGhee and Cedric (Amie) Lee of Peoria; five daughters, Jackie (Edmond) Brown of California, Althea Faye Thompson of Phoenix, AZ, and Willette Thompson, Sabrina Bynum and Wonder Thompson, all of Peoria; two brothers, Lavell (Velma) Mills of Dallas, TX, and Theophilus (Theresa) Thompson, both of Peoria; four sisters, Viola Moore, Ophelia (James) Lowmack, Floretha (Robert) Spinks and Loretha (Henry) Jones, all of Peoria; five step-sisters, Lillie Ramsey, Irene Ramsey, Shirley Maclin, Essie Bracey and Evelyn Joseph, all of St Louis, MO; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host family and friends that will miss him dearly.

In addition to his loving parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tony Sherman; three brothers, Herman Coleman, Russell Thompson and James Coleman; and two sisters, Dorothy Early and Shirley Crump.

A private celebration of life service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at Sovereign Grace M.B.C at 11 a.m. The Rev. Alvin Riley Sr. Pastor will officiate. Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Willie will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.



