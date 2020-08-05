Willie Mae Dobbins
EAST PEORIA - Willie Mae Dobbins, 92, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 10:50 pm, Monday, August 3, 2020, at her residence with family at her side.
She was born on November 14, 1927, in Old Fort, TN, the daughter of Marion and Mary Jane Goble Crump. She married Ralph E. Dobbins on November 5, 1944, in Chatsworth, GA. He passed away on June 21, 1991. Three daughters, Peggy Dobbins, Becky Gabriel and Linda Clark, six brothers Sherman, Avery, Ferris, George, Vance, and Bud and two sisters Beaunia Qualls and Jane Williams, all preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter Nancy Moody of Trivoli, IL; six grandchildren Tiffany (Dave) Bergia, Kim (Nate) Corrington, Karlene Tabor, Eric (Valerie) Gabriel, Chad Clark, and Alisha Ingle. Also, surviving are eight great-grandchildren along with two great-great-grandchildren.
She had worked as OSF St. Francis for 18 years in laundry and later worked for Kmart as a sales clerk for 21 years before retiring in 2013.
She was a member of the Revive Church in East Peoria. Willie Mae loved working in her yard, traveling, and especially enjoying the company of her family.
A public visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Revive Church, 3212 Springfield Road in East Peoria. A private family service will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, also at the Church. Pastors Robert Finley and Duane Surels will officiate. Burial will be in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria. Memorials in her name may be given to Revive Church. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
