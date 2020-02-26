|
|
Willie Mae Hopson
PEORIA - Mrs. Willie Mae Hopson, 84, of Peoria, IL, passed at 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Willie Mae retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1995.
She is survived by her husband, Artis Hopson; and her loving children.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. will officiate. Mother Willie Mae will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020