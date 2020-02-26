Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Hopson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Mae Hopson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Mae Hopson Obituary
Willie Mae Hopson
PEORIA - Mrs. Willie Mae Hopson, 84, of Peoria, IL, passed at 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Willie Mae retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1995.
She is survived by her husband, Artis Hopson; and her loving children.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. will officiate. Mother Willie Mae will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -