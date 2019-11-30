Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Willie Robinson
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Willie Robinson


1946 - 2019
Willie Robinson Obituary
Willie Robinson
PEORIA - Willie James Robinson, 73, of Peoria passed away at 11:43 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on January 29, 1946, in Emelle, AL, the son of George and Louise Amerson Robinson Sr. Willie married Cora L. Howard on August 25, 2012. She survives.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. December 7, 2019, at Peoria Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Claude Russell Jr. will officiate.
To view Willie's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
