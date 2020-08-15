1/1
Willis Knapp
1928 - 2020
ROANOKE - Willis L. "Bake" Knapp, 91, of Roanoke, formerly of Congerville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Nursing Home in Roanoke.
He was born on December 22, 1928, in Congerville, Ill., to Elias and Loida (Steiner) Knapp. He married Bernice Bauman in Morton, Ill., on June 26, 1949.
Surviving are his wife, Bernie Knapp of Roanoke; three daughters, Lynn (John) Getz of Eureka, Janet (Ben) Leman of Congerville and Julie (Dave) Schumacher of Eureka; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Carrie Lou Hartman of Congerville.
He was preceded in death by one son, Stanley; and one granddaughter, Leigh.
Willis was a mason and contractor, owning Willis Knapp and Son and Knapp Concrete.
Willis was known for his love of the Lord and his commitment to Christ. He was a constant, dependable presence in the lives of his family, church and friends. Willis was a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather. His stories and smile will be remembered by all who knew him.
He was a member of Congerville Apostolic Christian Church in Congerville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with church ministers officiating. No visitation will be held prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the funeral service and masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Roanoke Apostolic Christian Nursing Home or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view the online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Live audio streaming is available @ https://www.accentral.apostolicchristian.org/ or call in at 1-866-939-8416, code: 1594599#

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
