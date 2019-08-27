|
|
Willis Lee Haare
CHILLICOTHE - Willis Lee Haare, age 89, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Will was born on September 9, 1929, in Beardstown, IL, to Guy Forest and Irma Dell (Robinson) Haare. He married his high school sweetheart, Norma J. Kuhlmann, on October 15, 1950, in Beardstown. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2014.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Carol; and his brother, Eugene.
Surviving are his daughters, Janet Perez of Chillicothe, IL, Kathleen (Robert) Donath of Chillicothe, IL, and Sharon (Bill) McCarthy of Wake Forest, NC; 11 grandchildren, Eli (Morgan) Perez, Nathan Perez, Joel (Brittany) Perez, Rachel Perez, Megan (Jason) Morrell, Joshua McCorkle, Hannah (Dylan) Zindel, Isaac (Cassie) McCorkle, Molly (Kyle) Ingraham, Jacob McCarthy and Hayley McCarthy; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Isaiah, Ezekiel and Selah.
First and foremost, Will loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before working as a lineman for CILCO. After 45 years, he retired as Manager of Electrical Operations. Will was a member of Chillicothe Bible Church and Pearce Community Center. He enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Will loved spending time with his family and he was very active in his grandkids' lives. He and Norma never missed a game or activity that the grandkids were involved in.
Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chillicothe Bible Church. Visitation will also be on Friday at the church, beginning at 9 a.m. The Rev. Joe Horn will be officiating. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Chillicothe Veterans Memorial Project or the .
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019