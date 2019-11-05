Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis "Bill" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis "Bill" Miller Obituary
Willis "Bill" Miller
PEORIA - Willis "Bill" Duane Miller, age 89, of Portage, MI, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence in Portage, MI.
Bill was born August 24, 1930, in Delavan, IL, the son of Melvin and Marie (Litwiller) Miller. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53, was a longtime resident of Peoria, IL, and resided the past 10 years in Portage, MI. Bill was employed with Caterpillar for 36 years prior to his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church; member of Order of Eastern Star Creve Coeur Chapter 946 and past-president of OES Endowment Trust Fund for State of Illinois; member of American Legion Post #2; and member and past-president of the Peoria Heights Suburban Lions Club.
On August 8, 1992, he was united in marriage to Paula (Cole) Higdon-Miller, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Mona (Derek) Wenger; grandson, Jason (Nichole) Beaver; step-son, Michael (Tina) Higdon; step-grandchildren, Stephanie Evergreen, PhD, and Chris (Emma) Higdon; and a step-great-grandson, Byce Evergreen.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and step-brother, Harvey Hummell.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria, IL 61614. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Hansen officiating. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum in Peoria at a later date.
Memorials in Bill's memory may be directed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or Pathfinder Church.
Please visit Bill's personalized web page at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -