Willis "Bill" Miller
PEORIA - Willis "Bill" Duane Miller, age 89, of Portage, MI, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence in Portage, MI.
Bill was born August 24, 1930, in Delavan, IL, the son of Melvin and Marie (Litwiller) Miller. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53, was a longtime resident of Peoria, IL, and resided the past 10 years in Portage, MI. Bill was employed with Caterpillar for 36 years prior to his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church; member of Order of Eastern Star Creve Coeur Chapter 946 and past-president of OES Endowment Trust Fund for State of Illinois; member of American Legion Post #2; and member and past-president of the Peoria Heights Suburban Lions Club.
On August 8, 1992, he was united in marriage to Paula (Cole) Higdon-Miller, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Mona (Derek) Wenger; grandson, Jason (Nichole) Beaver; step-son, Michael (Tina) Higdon; step-grandchildren, Stephanie Evergreen, PhD, and Chris (Emma) Higdon; and a step-great-grandson, Byce Evergreen.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and step-brother, Harvey Hummell.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria, IL 61614. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Hansen officiating. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum in Peoria at a later date.
Memorials in Bill's memory may be directed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or Pathfinder Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019