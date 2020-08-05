Willis R. Ehnle
PEORIA—Willis R. Ehnle, 94, of Peoria, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Skylines.
Willis was born October 16, 1925 in Kickapoo Township to William and Emma Heubach Ehnle. He married Lois M. Beer November 08, 1953 in Milford, IN. She preceded him in death February 28, 2016 in Peoria.
Also preceding him in death were one son, Tony Ehnle; one daughter, Joy Bao and one grandson, David Bao.
He is survived by one sister, Esther Streitmatter of Peoria; one daughter, Jewel (Robert) Maeda of Midway, UT; one son, Thomas (Yvonne) Ehnle of San Francisco; five grandchildren, Hannah Ehnle, Matthew Maeda, Noah Ehnle, Emily Bao, Hien Maeda.
Willis was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He was a missionary serving in Japan from 1952 to 2008.
Funeral services, limited to 200 people, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Peoria Apostolic Christian Chruch where visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Church ministers will officiate. A committal service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Princeville.
If planning to attend the funeral service, please register at www.peoriaacchurch.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines or Berean Prison Ministries.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.