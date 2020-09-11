Willis SchoofVARNA - Willis M Schoof, 89, died on July 16, 2020 in Coral Springs, FL after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. He was born on June 18, 1931 in Varna, IL to Fred and LaVerne (Gumble) Schoof. He was preceded in death by his parents, infinite brother Gene and his first wife Rose. Willis is survived by his wife Eileen O'Conner Schoof of Coral Springs, FL and three brothers Dean (Lucile) of Flanagan, IL, Ronald (Susan) of Lacon, IL and Kenneth (Cindy) of Princeton, IL. Willis graduated from LaRose High School in 1949 and then serviced in the Air Force during the Korean war. Willis lived and worked in Springfield, MA where he received his Bachelor and MBA from Western New England College. He worked for Orr Cadillac as service manager and American Bosh. At Bosh, he became a renowned expert in diesel fuel injection systems. He traveled worldwide training technicians and troubleshooting customer field problems. He also worked for Ford-New Holland in their Agriculture Fuel Systems Group. Willis's greatest assist was his ability to analytically identify and solve mechanical problems. He received his greatest enjoyment in helping people solve problems with their cars. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be at the Wenona Cemetery.