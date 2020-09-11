1/1
Willis Schoof
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis Schoof
VARNA - Willis M Schoof, 89, died on July 16, 2020 in Coral Springs, FL after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. He was born on June 18, 1931 in Varna, IL to Fred and LaVerne (Gumble) Schoof. He was preceded in death by his parents, infinite brother Gene and his first wife Rose. Willis is survived by his wife Eileen O'Conner Schoof of Coral Springs, FL and three brothers Dean (Lucile) of Flanagan, IL, Ronald (Susan) of Lacon, IL and Kenneth (Cindy) of Princeton, IL. Willis graduated from LaRose High School in 1949 and then serviced in the Air Force during the Korean war. Willis lived and worked in Springfield, MA where he received his Bachelor and MBA from Western New England College. He worked for Orr Cadillac as service manager and American Bosh. At Bosh, he became a renowned expert in diesel fuel injection systems. He traveled worldwide training technicians and troubleshooting customer field problems. He also worked for Ford-New Holland in their Agriculture Fuel Systems Group. Willis's greatest assist was his ability to analytically identify and solve mechanical problems. He received his greatest enjoyment in helping people solve problems with their cars. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be at the Wenona Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved