Wilma Belle Kenser
Loving wife and mother
EAST PEORIA -- Wilma Belle Kenser, age 93, who last made her home at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria, passed away peacefully at her son's home in Peoria, Illinois, surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Wilma (Blackledge) Kenser was born on her parent's farm in Ripley County, Missouri, on January 9, 1927. She graduated from high school in Naylor, Missouri. She later married Troy Willard Kenser on Aug. 16, 1944, in Arkansas.
Wilma was a gardener, quilter, made loom rugs and an avid reader. She loved making music, singing and playing the piano. She had a smile for everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her husband Troy Willard Kenser, her son Robert Lee Kenser, her father George Aaron Blackledge, her mother Zephyra May (Fowler) Blackledge, and her sister Doris Fergine Blackledge. She was also loved and preceded in death by foster grandchildren Curtis and Brittany.
Wilma is survived by her children: Richard Wayne Kenser (Teri) , Janet Aliece (Kenser) Pickens (Dan), Ray Allen Kenser (Mary), Martin Lynn Kenser (Madonna) and Marvin Glen Kenser (Joanna). She is also survived by her sisters Lois Sarita (Blackledge) Tucker, and Ruth Ann (Blackledge) Mabry. Wilma is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Due to the coronavirus situation, visitation and burial will be limited to the immediate family at Fowler-Sullivan Funeral Home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Gum Cemetery near Naylor, Missouri.
The family of Wilma Kenser wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and hospice staff from OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for their excellent care.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020