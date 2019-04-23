|
|
Wilma Blunier
EUREKA - Wilma M. Blunier, 96, of Eureka, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:16 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.
She was born on August 14, 1922, in Loda, IL, a daughter of Ernest and Mary Yergler Bauer. She married Henry O. Blunier on October 12, 1947, in Cissna Park, IL. He passed away on February 16, 2008.
Survivors include five daughters, Nancy Knepp of Washington, Evie (Randy) Mogler of Peoria, Dori Blunier of Eureka, Edie (Tom) Stoller of Eureka and Marge (Adam) Parmenter of Kalamazoo, MI; three sisters, Marie Hohulin of Roanoke, Dorothy Walder of Cissna Park; Carol (John) Waldbeser of Cissna Park; two brothers, Robert (Sonnie) Bauer and Lawrence "Pete" Bauer, both of Cissna Park; one sister-in-law, Linda Bauer; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Karen Blunier; three brothers; and three sisters.
Wilma faithfully served Jesus Christ for over 70 years. She was involved in many church and community organizations, including ADD-WC, Heart House, Home Extension, 4-H, Meals on Wheels, Eureka Apostolic Christian Home, Apostolic Christian LifePoints and Apostolic Christian Harvest Call.
Wilma was a member of Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home or Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019