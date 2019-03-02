|
|
Wilma C. Albertson
CANTON - Wilma C. Albertson, 89, of Canton, IL, formerly of Lowpoint, IL, passed away at 2:34 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.
She was born on August 1, 1929, in Perry County, MO, to Sylvester and Glorzy (Balsman) Braun. She married Charles H. Albertson on July 31, 1949, in Perryville, MO. He passed away on February 1, 2012.
Surviving are five sons, Charles (Linda) Albertson of Houston, TX, Bob Albertson of St. Mary, MO, Rick (Michelle) Albertson of Metamora, IL, Roger Albertson of Chillicothe, IL, and Jim (Deb) Albertson of Lowpoint, IL; three daughters, Shirley Taft of Eureka, IL, Diane Albertson of Mt. Grove, MO, and Darlene (Tim) Hohulin of Norwood, MO; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Anna Mae Christensen and Paul Braun, both of Missouri.
Seven siblings had preceded her in death.
Beyond raising eight children, Wilma held various jobs in the food service industry, including working with her sisters, cooking meals for receptions and other events for the VFW in Ste. Genevieve, MO. Wilma was fantastic in the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until her service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Buckingham Cemetery in rural Washburn, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Illinois Chapter, 606 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019