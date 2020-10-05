Wilma Hasty
EAST PEORIA - Wilma Jean Hasty, 80, of East Peoria passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on May 24, 1940, in Essex, Missouri, to William Samuel and Eva Lucille (Gettings) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Craig and Tim Hasty.
Surviving are one brother, Carl Miller of Creve Coeur; one sister, Sharon Gordon of East Peoria; one granddaughter, Jill; and one great-granddaughter, Emma.
Wilma had worked as a claims adjuster at American Family Insurance for 15 years, last working in Peoria.
She enjoyed gardening and watching hummingbirds.
There will be no services, with cremation being accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association
, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
.