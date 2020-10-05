1/1
Wilma Hasty
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Hasty
EAST PEORIA - Wilma Jean Hasty, 80, of East Peoria passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on May 24, 1940, in Essex, Missouri, to William Samuel and Eva Lucille (Gettings) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Craig and Tim Hasty.
Surviving are one brother, Carl Miller of Creve Coeur; one sister, Sharon Gordon of East Peoria; one granddaughter, Jill; and one great-granddaughter, Emma.
Wilma had worked as a claims adjuster at American Family Insurance for 15 years, last working in Peoria.
She enjoyed gardening and watching hummingbirds.
There will be no services, with cremation being accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved