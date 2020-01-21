|
Wilma J. McEnary
PEORIA - Wilma Jean McEnary, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 20, 2020, at her home, with family by her side.
Wilma Jean Martin was born on April 5, 1926, in Witt, IL. She married William McEnary on August 2, 1947. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just before his death in 2007.
Surviving are their children, Gregory (Leslie Freed) McEnary of Stuart, FL, Catherine Nolte of Peoria, IL, Susan (Cary) Moses of Peoria, IL, Timothy McEnary of Linneus, ME, Amy (Clifford) Cohen of Orion, MI, Patricia (Thomas) Corcoran of Granger, IN, and Mary McEnary of Denver, CO. Wilma's family includes nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McEnary; daughter, Marcia; and son, Thomas.
Wilma was a 55-year member of St. Vincent de Paul Church and a longtime member of Arrowhead Country Club, where she golfed into her 80s.
The family would like to thank Wilma's caregivers for their dedication to keeping Wilma at home and happy in her much loved sunroom.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating. Visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. in the church vestibule. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, following the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilma's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020