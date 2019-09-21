|
|
Wilma K. Opsomer
WASHINGTON - Wilma K. "Willi" Opsomer, 91, of Washington, IL, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL.
She was born on September 7, 1928, in Augusta, WI, the only child of Arnold and Evelyn (Bickel) Krueger. They preceded her in death. She married Joel M. Opsomer on September 5, 1953, in Fort Wayne, IN. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2010, in Peoria, IL.
Wilma is survived by her children, Kathleen M. (Heinz) Schlack of Washington, IL, Dr. Michael J. (Sinda) Opsomer of Highlandville, MO, and Karen L. (Roland) Kieffer of Fernandina Beach, FL; grandchildren, Timothy J. (Katie) Schlack of Washington, IL, and Adrienne (Bryan) Wilson of Bloomington, IL; great-grandchildren, Mason and Anneliese Schlack and Charlotte Wilson, and her beloved feline pal, Midnight.
She was a homemaker. Before starting her family, she was employed as a stenographer at Chrysler Motor Parts, Inc. in Centerline, MI.
Wilma was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, IL, and a former member of St. Patrick's Women's Guild. She did volunteer work at St. Patrick School.
She served as a Tazewell County Election Judge for almost 30 years.
She was a sports fan and enjoyed league bowling and cheering on the Washington Panthers, Chicago Bears and Cubs, the ISU Redbirds and the Fighting Illini.
Wilma loved to play Bingo, do crossword puzzles, go to garage sales, work on genealogy and go to lunch with her friends. She was an active participant in the Senior activities at the Fon du Lac and Washington Park Districts.
She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events and extra-curricular activities. Family was the most important gift to her, and she loved spending time with them.
A special thank you to the staff of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for the outstanding care they provided to Wilma following her stroke and during her hospice care. She loved everyone who took care of her and her special angels were Gail, Joyce, Chelsea, Derek, Lisa and Imee. Also, a special thank you to Tammy of OSF Hospice for her loving care and support.
Visitation will be held from 4 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, IL, with recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Father John Steffen will officiate. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Washington Park District Foundation Scholarship Fund, WHIP or Threads, Hope and Love.
Wilma's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019