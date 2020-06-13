Wilma L. Sering
PEORIA - Wilma L. Sering, 92, of Peoria passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines.
Born in Easton, IL, on December 25, 1927, a daughter of Alfred W. and Delta L. Vornholt Schappaugh, she married Gerald R. Sering on April 28, 1962, in Peoria.
An adored wife, mother and grandmother, Wilma is survived by her husband, Gerald R. Sering of Peoria; one daughter, Suzanne (James) Karls of Glenview, IL; three granddaughters, Ashley Karls, Katherine Karls and Stephanie Karls, all of Chicago; and one sister, Veda Burton of Peoria.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Marilyn Schappaugh, Beulah Addler and Wanda Neely; and one brother, Lawrence Schappaugh.
Wilma worked for Caterpillar, Inc. in the Morton and Peoria plants for 36 years, retiring as a secretary in 1985.
Wilma loved the Lord with all her heart and was a member and church secretary at Christ Bible Church in Creve Coeur. She was a member of Lydia's Daughters of the church.
Graveside services will be private, with the Reverend Tom Pisano officiating. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Christ Bible Church, 135 Elmridge Place, Creve Coeur, IL 61610; Peoria Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, IL 61652; or South Side Mission of Peoria, 1127 S. Laramie St., Peoria, IL 61603.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.