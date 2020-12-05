1/
WiLma Marie Kuntz
1930 - 2020
WIlma Marie Kuntz
GRIDLEY - Wilma Marie Kuntz, 90, of Gridley, finished her earthly journey and is with her Savior Jesus, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 12:22 a.m. at her home.
She was born on March 30, 1930, in Morris, MN, to William and Minnie Schlupp Luthi. She married Clyde Raymond Kuntz on April 17, 1955, in Morris, MN. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sonia (Tim) Vercler of Lexington, Sara (Steve) Garman of Tremont and Donna Kuntz of Peoria; three sons, Richard (RaeJean) Kuntz of Gridley, Russell (Sherrie) Kuntz of Gridley and Rollyn (Angie) Kuntz of Chenoa; brother, Rueben (Chrystal) Luthi of Washington; sister, Lillian (Howard) Mogler of Alvord, IA; 19 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, one sister and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kuntz.
Wilma was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Church of Gridley, where services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. Church ministers will officiate. Services will be live-streamed at www.gridleyacchurch.org. Family visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to funeral, at the church. Burial will be at Gridley Cemetery.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give special thanks to Terre Whitmer, Wava Kaupp and Alice Steward for their continued care.
Wilma loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each one had a special place in her heart. She loved hosting family and friends in her home and enjoyed collecting dolls and angels. Her sweet and gentle nature will be missed by those who loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Church of Gridley or Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Apostolic Church of Gridley
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Apostolic Church of Gridley
Funeral services provided by
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
3095274000
December 5, 2020
My heartfelt condolences, on the passing of your dear Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother. She was a very dear lady. I remember her always, full of laughter and smiles. God Bless your family at this difficult time.
Susan Rocke
Friend
